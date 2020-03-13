Health officials provide update to 3 coronavirus cases in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will provide an update Friday morning on what is being done to limit the spread of coronavirus in the area.
A daily briefing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m.
Previously, Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan said that the date range that coronavirus was contracted by the three individuals, who are all in their 50s, ranges from Feb. 28 to March 7.
In total, the Ohio Department of Health has confirmed five cases of coronavirus statewide, as of Thursday afternoon.
- 3 patients from Cuyahoga County
- 1 patient from Stark County
- 1 patient from Trumbull County
The increase in confirmed cases and persons under investigation for coronavirus prompted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to close schools for three weeks through the end of March while also banning mass gatherings of more than 100 people.
County officials are continuing to notify any other individuals that may have had contact with the three patients.
This story will be updated.
