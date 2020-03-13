Here’s how Cuyahoga County is preparing for voting on Tuesday during the coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will address the impact coronavirus may have on Tuesday’s voting process.
A briefing with elections officials is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Friday in Cleveland.
19 News will live stream the press conference online and on Facebook.
Some polling locations have already been changed due to the spread of coronavirus in Northeast Ohio.
Three cases have been confirmed in Cuyahoga County, as of Thursday afternoon.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is urging voters to cast a ballot early at the election headquarters,
It’s unclear if additional changes will be made to voting locations at this time.
The hiring status of poll workers, who are being trained in proper sensitization techniques, will also be discussed during Friday’s briefing.
This story will be updated at the conclusion of Friday’s press conference.
