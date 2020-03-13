I-X Indoor Amusement Park canceled due to mass gatherings ban over coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The I-X Indoor Amusement Park was canceled after Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health signed an executive order to cancel all mass gatherings of more than 100 people due to COVID-19.
The “official cure for cabin fever” was scheduled for March 26 - April 19.
In case you want to still hear the song in the ad, here’s the 2018 promo video.
I-X Center officials made the announcement 24 hours after canceling the I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama, and Marketplace Events rescheduling the Cleveland Home + Remodel Expo to Fall 2020.
Officials said all advance ticket sales for the I-X Indoor Amusement Park and the I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama will be refunded in their original form of payment.
Here are the details of how to receive your refunds for each of the three events, per I-X Center officials:
I-X Indoor Amusement Park (Canceled)
• Advance tickets purchased using a credit card online (ixamusementpark.com) or Discount Drug Mart will be refunded automatically within 3 to 5 business days.
• Advance tickets purchased at Discount Drug Mart locations using cash, refunds will be issued at the store tickets were originally purchased.
• Advance tickets purchased using Groupon will be refunded within 30 days from March 13, 2020.
I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama (Canceled)
• Advance tickets purchased using a credit card online (pistonpowershow.com) or Discount Drug Mart will be refunded automatically within 3 to 5 business days.
• Advance tickets purchased at Discount Drug Mart locations using cash, refunds will be issued at the store tickets were originally purchased.
• Advance tickets purchased at Summit Racing Equipment in Tallmadge, Ohio, can be returned for refunds in person at the store or by mailing the tickets to Summit Racing Equipment located at 1200 Southeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278, Attention: Ticket Refund.
Cleveland Home + Remodel Expo (Postponed)
If you have purchased a ticket to attend the Cleveland Home + Remodel Expo, your ticket will be accepted at either of these events at the I-X Center:
• Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo: Fall 2020 (Exact dates to be determined.)
• The Great Big Home + Garden Show: February 5-14, 2021
• If you prefer to receive a refund for your Cleveland Home + Remodel Expo tickets or apply the amount you paid for your tickets as a donation to Habitat for Humanity, please click here to complete an official form.
I-X Center officials said show management will be in direct communication with all event participants, sponsors and vendors regarding the cancellations and postponements.
