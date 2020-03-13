Kevin Love gives $100K to Cavs and arena staff in wake of NBA season suspension; Cavs will compensate hourly and staff event team members

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers all-star Kevin Love has stepped up to support the scores of staff members who were impacted by the NBA season suspension. The Cavs will also compensate for hourly and event staff team members.
The Cavs said they will compensate those employees as if every game and every event is still taking place.
Love will give $100,000, and he’s urging his peers to do the same.
“I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak,” Love wrote on Instagram.
The Cavs were placed on self-quarantine on Wednesday after it was reported that Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both tested positive for the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.