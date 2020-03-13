Kevin Love gives $100K to Cavs and arena staff in wake of NBA season suspension; Cavs will compensate hourly and staff event team members

Kevin Love gives $100K to Cavs and arena staff in wake of NBA season suspension; Cavs will compensate hourly and staff event team members
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) shoots against Utah Jazz's Royce O'Neale (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By John Deike and Simon Hannig | March 12, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 8:05 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers all-star Kevin Love has stepped up to support the scores of staff members who were impacted by the NBA season suspension. The Cavs will also compensate for hourly and event staff team members.

The Cavs said they will compensate those employees as if every game and every event is still taking place.

Love will give $100,000, and he’s urging his peers to do the same.

“I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak,” Love wrote on Instagram.

The Cavs were placed on self-quarantine on Wednesday after it was reported that Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both tested positive for the coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need -- whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.

A post shared by Kevin Love (@kevinlove) on

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.