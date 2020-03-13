Libraries throughout Northeast Ohio temporarily shut down to limit spread of coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Libraries throughout Northeast Ohio are temporarily shutting down to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The Akron-Summit County Public Library said all library events, meeting room reservations, and programs will be suspended from Friday until at least Tuesday, March 31.
ASCPL said the “decision has been made for the health and safety of the community due to concerns over Coronavirus... We will continue to monitor the situation and seek advice from public health officials to determine when programming and events can resume.”
“Due to the very confined spaces on bookmobiles and the largely elderly population served by the ASCPL van, Mobile Services routes also will be suspended,” according to ASCPL.
The Library Express Delivery Service (LEDS) will continue to serve customers.
The Ashtabula County District Library system said it is closely monitoring information about the coronavirus, and “in view of information from Governor DeWine’s office and the State Library of Ohio,” will cancel all library programming and meeting room usage by community groups from Monday, March 16 until Money, April 6.
The two branches remain open and operating under normal schedules until Monday.
According to the ACDL:
"We’re working with local health officials and following directions from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). Right now, we are taking additional steps beyond regular practices and cleaning and sanitizing both libraries as much as possible.
Everyone has a role to play in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and staying healthy. Please stay home and do not visit the library if you are exhibiting signs of the flu or if you are not feeling well. We invite you to explore everything we have to offer on our website. You can download eBooks and audiobooks on Overdrive, stream movies and checkout eBooks and audiobooks on Hoopla, and find documentaries and educational programming on Kanapy. If you have questions, please call the library at 440.997.9341. A free library card is available to Ohio residents by simply visiting our website and applying under the “New Card” button. No visit to a physical building is required."
The Cleveland Public Library said it will close to the public at the end of the day on Friday until further notice, including all programs, meeting room reservations, outreach activities, and services.
During the closure, CPL officials said the Property Management Department will deep clean and sanitize the Main Library, Louis Stokes Wing, and the branches.
The CPL will continue to provide brown bag meals to children from 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday at the Main Library and the 27 neighborhood branches.
CPL said the polling locations at designated branches will still be open for voters on Tuesday.
The CPL said the decision came “out of an abundance of care for its staff and patrons and in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
“This was a difficult decision for the staff at Cleveland Public Library. We know how much our community depends on us. We hope our closure will keep our employees and patrons safe and healthy and reduce exposure to this disease,” said Felton Thomas, Jr., Executive Director and CEO of Cleveland Public Library. “We are strongly encouraging patrons to utilize our online services. Patrons with materials already checked out should keep them until further notice.”
Patrons can still access the CPL’s digital and streaming services, including e-books, audiobooks, movies, and music by clicking here.
Parents and students cal also access a compiled list of resources and materials to help students maintain their reading skills and prepare for state assessment tests while schools are closed by clicking here.
The Geauga County Public Library said all branches will be closed to the public on Saturday.
A special board meeting will be held in the Administrative Center at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The Lorain Public Library System said it is temporarily closing all six branches on 6 p.m. on Friday and will reopen for their regular hours on Monday, April 6.
The LPLS said the Avon and North Ridgeville branches will remain open on Tuesday for voters with access only to the polls, not regular service.
Amid the closure, the LPLS said it will:
- Automatically extend due dates for patrons to prevent fines or overdues
- Automatically extend the hold pickup date for items available on the hold shelf
- Automatically suspend holds for patrons for pickup at the library
In a letter to the staff, Director Anastasia Diamond-Ortiz said, “I said that we will do what we can to limit the spread of this virus, and we were hoping that cancelling all programming and meeting reservations would be impactful. However, after gauging the reaction to both Gov. DeWine’s Thursday press conference and our announcement regarding the cancellations, it seems in the best interest of our staff and patrons to close temporarily.”
Diamond-Ortiz said, “typically when schools are closed, public libraries fill the gap and ramp up programming for children and teens but in this extraordinary instance, LPLS’s highest calling is working against our staff and the safety of our patrons.”
“We believe that the intent in closing the schools is to minimize contact so as to limit the impact on the healthcare system,” she said. “During the day our libraries are frequented by our senior and most vulnerable populations. To mix them with the inevitable influx of children seems to be contradictory to the advice of healthcare professionals.”
Diamond-Ortiz said in an attempt to best serve the communities and students who rely on the library services, LPLS is purchasing an additional 200 mobile hotspots for students to check out at the start of next week.
“We are happy to provide this support and I am proud that the community sees the value in what we are doing,” she said.
The Medina County District Library said it suspending all library events, meeting room use, Outreach activities, and programs from Saturday, March 14 until at least Monday, April 6.
The MCDL said the “decision was made for the health and safety of the community in response to the Ohio Department of Health’s recommendations concerning the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).”
MCDL said all Outreach services are suspended “because of the confined nature of Bookmobile service and the largely elderly population served by our Outreach Services.”
The Friends of the Library book sales are also suspended, and donations are not being accepted during the MCDL shutdown.
The Mentor Public Library said all branches will be closed to the public from Sunday until further notice “to protect our patrons and staff from community spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
All MPL programs and private meetings at the branches are included in the cancellation until at least April 3.
MPL encourages patrons to visit the library online to use digital resources, including ebooks, audiobooks, streaming music, videos, and more are available online for free with your Mentor Public Library card.
According to MPL, late fees and fines will be waived during this period.
MPL said, “While we apologize for any inconvenience our closure may cause, the health of the community is paramount. The library is following best-practice guidelines from health authorities and government officials to reduce the virus’s spread, especially to those in higher-risk groups.”
The Portage County District Library said it will close its branches and other services from Monday, March 16 until its tentative reopen date of Monday, April 6 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.
PCDL is fine free, which means overdue fines will not be an issue, according to the PCDL’s website.
Materials checked out from SearchOhio and OhioLINK will be backdated so that fines do not accumulate during this unexpected closure, according to PCDL.
The Westlake Porter Public Library said leadership has made the “difficult decision” to close at 6 p.m. Friday until Monday, April 6, “after considering information indicating social distancing can stop the coronavirus from exponentially spreading."
However, WPPL said “the length of the closure will be continually reassessed.”
The announcement posted on their website stated, "WPPL believes the longer the library remains open, the less benefit the community gets from this difficult decision.
The facts that support the decision:
- The scientific community is in agreement that flattening the curve of new cases is essential to containing the virus’s spread.
- The exponential growth in cases in areas without aggressive containment is a sobering lesson in taking early action.
- It is consistent with the governor’s call for all K-12 schools to begin a three-week Spring Break on Monday.
The Library’s online services continue to be available for cardholders, including our vast collection of digital materials such as eBooks, eMagazines, downloadable audiobooks and streaming movies, music and television shows, as well as research tools for online learning."
WPPL told patrons to not worry about returning or renewing materials before the library closed because it is fine free.
Fines from items checked out through Search Ohio will be waived and due dates extended, and the after-hours pick-up lockers will be unavailable, according to WPPL.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.