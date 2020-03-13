Local business owner cleaning playgrounds at no cost while COVID-19 is monitored

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A local cleaning company has offered to disinfect area playgrounds for free to help protect children and families from getting COVID-19.
Josh Shoal, owner of Josh the Window Cleaner, says, “These playgrounds are cesspools. Yeah, these playgrounds are breeding ground for germs.
Starting next week, students in Northeast Ohio will be home from school for three weeks as the Coronavirus is monitored. Going to the playground would normally be a good option, but parents are hesitant under these circumstances. Shoal’s children fall into that category.
“It gives the kids a better chance to enjoy this three-week vacation and be outside a little bit more,” said Shoal.
Shoal’s kind gesture was appreciated by Gina Merletti, Director of Color Our Rainbow Academy childcare. “We’re grateful that Josh came out and was able to sanitize everything for us to keep the kids extra safe," said Merletti.
Merletti takes care of babies and children up to 12-years-old. Right now, there’s no sign of them shutting their doors while COVID-19 is monitored. “We’re making sure that we’re proactive, that way we can remain open for the parents that do need us,” said Merletti.
If you’re concerned about any playgrounds in your neighborhood, Shoal says don’t hesitate to reach out. Josh@joshthewindowcleaner.net
