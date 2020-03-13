Cleveland mayor discusses city’s plan to adapt to coronavirus-related orders from Ohio Gov. DeWine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson, along with city health officials, will discuss a plan to limit the impact of coronavirus in the city.
A briefing is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m. from the Cleveland City Hall.
Items on Friday’s briefing agenda include the city’s coronavirus preparedness, administrative policy changes, and how Cleveland will adjust to recent orders directed from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
On Wednesday, Mayor Jackson declared a civil emergency for the city of Cleveland due to recent cases of coronavirus in Northeast Ohio.
Essentially, the declaration allows city leaders to change policies and apply funds more efficiently to minimize the spread of coronavirus.
Cleveland now has the authority to shut certain businesses and offices down, but is leaving those decisions up to the venue owners to make for the time being.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health said five people have tested positive for coronavirus, including three in Cuyahoga County.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the mayor’s briefing.
