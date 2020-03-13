Mostly sunny today with gusty west winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s but cooler near Lake Erie today.
Tonight expect clouds back on the increase with lows in the lower 30s.
Saturday should be partly sunny early before becoming mainly cloudy.
Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday nightwe will see decreasing cloudiness with lows in the upper 20s.
Sunday should be mainly sunny but chilly with highs around 40.
Sunday night it will be mainly clear with lows in the upper 20s.
On Monday we will see increasing cloudiness with highs in the low 50s.
Scattered showers are predicted for St. Patrick’s Day with highs near 50.
On Wednesday it will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
