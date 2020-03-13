Only 100 people permitted in JACK casinos at any given time in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - JACK Cleveland Casino, JACK Cincinnati Casino, Hollywood Casino Columbus, and Hollywood Casino Toledo were instructed by the Ohio Casino Control Commission on Friday to limit properties to 100 people at any given time due to COVID-19, a press release said.
Each casino is to be in compliance with the directive by midnight tonight. Additionally, casinos must submit compliance plans by tomorrow.
The Ohio Casino Control Commission said they want casinos to comply with Governor Mike DeWine, who ordered that all mass gatherings not exceed 100 people.
The Commission encourages all casino properties to continue to follow the advice of public health agencies regarding the health and safety of employees and patrons.
The Commission said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and may take additional actions if needed.
