Ohio Department of Health to provide updated number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 2 p.m.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a news conference at the statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to announce impacts on the Arnold Sports Festival of the coronavirus. DeWine and organizers of the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus announced Tuesday that only athletes will be allowed at most of the event scheduled to begin Thursday because of the threat posed by the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth) (Source: Julie Carr Smyth)
By Rachel Vadaj | March 13, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT - Updated March 13 at 1:18 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health is providing an update at 2 p.m. on Friday on the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio and number of people being tested in the state.

The director for the Ohio Department of Health suggested that more than 100,000 residents in the state may already be carrying coronavirus on Thursday.

That figure, along with the increase in confirmed cases and persons under investigation for coronavirus prompted Gov. Mike DeWine to close all Ohio schools for at least three weeks, as well as order a ban on all mass gatherings of more than 100 people.

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio and 52 people are being tested.

That’s one more confirmed case since Wednesday and more than double the amount of people being tested.

The most recent case was discovered in a 55-year-old Trumbull County man with no travel history outside of Ohio.

The Governor and the Ohio Department of Health announced on Wednesday a fourth patient, identified as a resident of Stark County, was diagnosed with coronavirus. Three others infected individuals are from Cuyahoga County.

