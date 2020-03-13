Parents urged to plan ahead for potential closings of all Ohio day cares due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gave advanced warning to parents and caregivers who rely on day cares for their children.
The Governor ordered that all Ohio schools close for three weeks, effective at the end of March 16; an order that did not correlate with day cares.
On Friday, DeWine said that the state is not at the point of ordering that all day cares close, but that direction may come in the future.
Even though day cares have not closed, Gov. DeWine suggested to parents that children should be removed from day cares to help eliminate the possibility of spreading coronavirus.
