The Salvation Army will continue to serve community during COVID-19 outbreak

“We understand that the need for food, counseling, emergency assistance and programming will continue to increase during this global crisis, and we stand ready to serve.” said Major Evan Hickman, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Northeast Ohio Division stated in a press release. “Safety is our top priority for our clients and staff, therefore, in compliance with state and local authorities, we have made adjustments in how we are delivering our programs, but we will continue to meet needs as long as we can.” continued Hickman.