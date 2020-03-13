The Salvation Army will continue to serve community during COVID-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army corps community centers across Northeast and Northwest Ohio will continue operations to serve those in the community during the coronavirus pandemic, a press release said.
“We understand that the need for food, counseling, emergency assistance and programming will continue to increase during this global crisis, and we stand ready to serve.” said Major Evan Hickman, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Northeast Ohio Division stated in a press release. “Safety is our top priority for our clients and staff, therefore, in compliance with state and local authorities, we have made adjustments in how we are delivering our programs, but we will continue to meet needs as long as we can.” continued Hickman.
Through disasters and major crisis, The Salvation Army is known for this, and one of the top agencies in the world helping communities.
“Operating during times of disaster, concern and tragedy, is something each of our Salvation Army officers are prepared and trained to do," Hickman said.
The 36 Salvation Army corps community centers across Northeast and Northwest Ohio can help individuals with the following: (1) Emergency utility and rent assistance; (2) provide fresh and non-perishable food items; (3) and provide a litany of youth and adult programs. They will also continue to host Sunday worship service.
For the most up to date information on program changes and expanded offerings, contact your local Salvation Army Corps.
To find a location in your area, visit www.SalvationArmyOhio.org or call 216-861-8185.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.