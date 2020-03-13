Sesame Street Live among multiple events canceled or postponed at Wolstein Center due to coronavirus concerns

“We are monitoring the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) at Cleveland State University and in our community, and are in continual contact with local, state and federal partners... Our top priority is always the health and safety of our participants, guests, fans and employees. As we continue to closely monitor the situation, we remain focused on upgraded cleaning of the building and preventative measures in the front and back of the house. Our staff, partners and guests are encouraged to follow standard health precautions, such as consistent hand washing. We encourage individuals who are sick to stay at home.”