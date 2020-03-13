Sesame Street Live among multiple events canceled or postponed at Wolstein Center due to coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University has canceled or postponed multiple events scheduled for the Wolstein Center per “Governor DeWine’s Mass Gathering Order” as they monitor the impact of the coronavirus.
Aside from the previously announced postponement of the OSHAA Regional High School Boys Basketball Finals originally slated for March 14, the following events have also been impacted:
- March 21 – Erykah Badu – rescheduled for Nov. 6
- March 26-28 – FIRST Robotics – postponed
- March 29 – Winter Jam – canceled
- April 4-5 – Sesame Street Live! Let’s Play! – cancelled
For the postponed or canceled events, Cleveland State University said ticket refunds are available as follows:
• Tickets purchased with a credit card online, in person or by phone – Call 1-888-324-5849
• Tickets purchased via cash must be refunded at the Wolstein Center Box Office, Monday – Friday , 12PM – 6PM
• If a show re-schedules, all refunds must be requested prior to the show date. Refunds after the new show date will not be accepted.
Cleveland State University shared the following statement regarding the cancellation and postponement of upcoming shows:
“We are monitoring the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) at Cleveland State University and in our community, and are in continual contact with local, state and federal partners... Our top priority is always the health and safety of our participants, guests, fans and employees. As we continue to closely monitor the situation, we remain focused on upgraded cleaning of the building and preventative measures in the front and back of the house. Our staff, partners and guests are encouraged to follow standard health precautions, such as consistent hand washing. We encourage individuals who are sick to stay at home.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.