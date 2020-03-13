Tests for COVID-19 can now happen at University Hospitals own laboratories

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals can now test for the COVID-19 at its own laboratories, a press release said. This move creates the opportunity to deliver faster results to patients.
Rapid results are crucial because they can quickly identify which patients need to be isolated to slow the spread of the disease and identify others who may have been exposed.
University Hospitals said they will strategically prioritize testing to provide results quickly for sick and hospitalized patients. Patients being tested for the coronavirus will also be tested for flu and other respiratory viruses. We will continue to utilize the Ohio Department of Health and national reference laboratories as needed. Results from tests sent off-premises will take longer to return, generally two to seven days.
The hospitals said they will continue screening patients to determine who qualifies for testing. Patients with symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, and cough are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider for guidance.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.