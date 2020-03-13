Woman trapped after van and cement truck goes over embankment in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed crews are working to rescue a woman trapped in a van that went over an embankment with a cement truck.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the crash happened at 11:02 a.m. on Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Fairhill Road.
The woman is believed to be 30 years old, and her condition is unknown at this time, according to Ciaccia.
Ciaccia said crews are on scene to remove the cement truck.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
