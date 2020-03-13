The world of sports, like everything else, is on hold

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even in our worst of times, we've always had the games to keep us together, and see us through.
Who will ever forget President George W. Bush throwing out the first pitch before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series, post-9/11?
But now, even the games are on hold, as experts race to slow down a virus we didn’t even know existed two months ago.
It’s not just about our most cherished events. Thursday, the NCAA Tournament was wiped out. Friday, the Masters. The Boston Marathon. One after another, the dominoes fell, until finally, after NASCAR pulled the plug, there was nothing.
It’s about more than that, though. Missed opportunities for so many. Opportunities that will never come back. I mean, they can, and will, run the Boston Marathon in September. They’ll tee it up at Augusta at a later date.
But what about those who may not get another shot? Kent State seniors Pim Panthong and Karoline Stormo had earned their spots in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. No telling if and when Augusta will hold that event, and where those women will be by then.
The Lancers of Gilmour Academy had finally advanced to the high school frozen four, only to watch that opportunity be put on hold.
The Akron Zips rifle team. A trip to the NCAA’s, 43 years in the making, gone.
The Ashland Eagles, 31-0, and ranked 2nd in the nation. They got off the bus after a two-day trip, and were told to go home.
And there are countless other athletes who worked so hard, for years, for an opportunity that they’ll never get back.
All of this is secondary to a pandemic that has much of the world in a panic. Our priorities are firmly in place at this moment.
And at some point, the games will return ... we hope sooner than later, but who knows? ... and when they do return, our routines, and rooting interests, will as well.
But it’s just so surreal at this time. This unprecedented time. Sports ... entertainment ... destinations ... everything ... on hold.
It makes all the sense in the world, considering what’s at stake.
And they’ll be back.
But it’s the missed opportunities that are impossible to recover. And memories, never created.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.