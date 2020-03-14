Cleveland APL slashes adoption fees in hopes of finding pets a home before potential shutdown due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League reduced adoption fees for dogs and cats in case the facility closes due to coronavirus concerns.
For the weekend of March 13 through March 15, adoption fees for dogs will be reduced from $125 to $50. Fees for cat adoptions will be reduced from $50 to $10.
The Cleveland APL said they are trying to reduce the number of pets at the facility in preparations for minor operational disruptions, staff shortages, or a potential extended shutdown at the facility due to coronavirus.
The Cleveland APL is also reducing the amount of animals taken in and increasing the amount of pets placed in temporary foster care.
Click here for a list of adoptable pets from the Cleveland APL.
