Cleveland Clinic & UH open drive-through coronavirus testing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals (UH) have partnered to provide drive-through COVID-19 testing for patients with a doctor’s order from either hospital system.
The testing began at 11 a.m. on Saturday for Cleveland Clinic patients and will begin Monday for UH patients.
The on-site testing is located in the garage of the jointly-owned W. O. Walker Building in University Circle, 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland.
The testing site will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Upon arrival to the drive-through location, patients will stay in their car and present their doctor’s order. They will remain in their car as a sample is collected.
Doctors say this collaboration propels the capability for rapid testing results to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio.
“They will drive through the garage where they’ll be met with health care professionals in full protective equipment, who will do the nasal swab, throat swab while the patients are still in their cars with their seat belts on, roll the window back up and they’ll drive away," said Dr. Robyn Strosaker, University Hospitals.
Samples collected from this location will be sent to UH and Cleveland Clinic laboratories. Performing testing on-site at local hospitals ensures faster results than sending the samples to the state or outside lab. Results are anticipated to be available within a day. Patients will be tested regardless of their ability to pay; no co-pays will be charged for the test.
Patients without a doctor’s order will not be tested. To obtain a medical screening to determine testing necessity, people with symptoms should start with a virtual visit using Cleveland Clinic’s Express Care Online or call their UH or Cleveland Clinic primary care physician.
Cleveland Clinic and UH are testing in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. As this situation changes, our procedures will continue to evolve.
