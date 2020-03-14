Cleveland Clinic, UH opening drive-thru coronavirus testing this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals (UH) have partnered to provide drive-through COVID-19 testing for patients with a doctor’s order from either hospital system.
The testing will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday for Cleveland Clinic patients and on Monday for UH patients.
The testing site will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
The on-site testing will be located in the garage of the jointly-owned W. O. Walker Building in University Circle, 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland.
This collaboration propels the capability for rapid testing results to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio, according to a Cleveland Clinic press release.
“The entire health care community is coming together by responding with tremendous unity, everyone is looking at us to do what is right, and we will,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., President and CEO, Cleveland Clinic, in a prepared statement. “We are working together to optimize our preparations by standing together as a team to meet the demands of our patients, our families and our communities.”
“We are fortunate to live in an area where the health care institutions have a history of coming together for the greater good of the community,” said Thomas F. Zenty, III, CEO of University Hospitals, in a prepared statement. “Most recently we showcased this cooperation with our collective response to the region’s opioid epidemic and now we are joining forces again to ensure our neighbors receive necessary and timely care to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Patients without a doctor’s order will not be tested. To obtain a medical screening to determine testing necessity, people with symptoms should start with a virtual visit using Cleveland Clinic’s Express Care Online or call their UH or Cleveland Clinic primary care physician.
Upon arrival to the drive-through location, patients will stay in their car and present their doctor’s order. They will remain in their car as a sample is collected.
Samples collected from this location will be sent to UH and Cleveland Clinic laboratories. Performing testing on-site at local hospitals ensures faster results than sending the samples to the state or outside lab. Results are anticipated to be available within a day. Patients will be tested regardless of their ability to pay; no copays will be charged for the test.
Cleveland Clinic and UH are testing in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. As this situation changes, our procedures will continue to evolve.
