Cleveland health officials confirm 1st case of coronavirus in city resident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland leaders and health officials announced on Saturday its first case of coronavirus; the first city resident to test positive for an infection.
The Cleveland Department of Public Health said the patient who tested positive is a male, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, who recently returned from international travel.
“We knew that it wasn’t a matter of if, but when we would have a confirmed case in Cleveland,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “ We have been planning and working in partnership with health officials to ensure that we are as prepared as possible, not only to handle these cases, but to lessen the impact to the community.”
Health officials are working to identify anyone who may have come in close contact with the infected individual.
The confirmed case is one of 11 in Cuyahoga County, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.
