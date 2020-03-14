Cleveland Police: 26-year-old woman arrested after allegedly killing 65-year-old man with clothes iron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after the Cleveland Division of Police arrested a 26-year-old woman was arrested for fatally striking a 65-year-old man with a clothes iron multiple times in the head, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said officers responded to the 11400 block of Woodland Avenue around 10:30 pm. on Friday for reports of trouble and a man down.
When officers arrived they found the 65-year-old victim dead on arrival and the 26-year-old suspect on scene, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
The identity of the man has not yet been released.
The report said said officers on scene learned that the woman had been staying with the man for some time.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, an altercation between the two lead to the woman striking the victim with a clothes iron multiple times in the head.
The woman was arrested at the scene, according to the report.
Sgt. Ciaccia said members of the Homicide Unit and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to investigate.
