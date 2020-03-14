Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for March 14, 2020

By Chris Anderson | March 14, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated March 14 at 12:07 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Friday shows 13 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, but the agency’s director previously suggested that more than 100,000 residents may already be infected.

That figure, along with the increase in confirmed cases and persons under investigation for coronavirus prompted Gov. Mike DeWine to close all Ohio schools for at least three weeks, as well as order a ban on all mass gatherings of more than 100 people.

Health officials are working to identify other individuals that may have come in contact with the 13 Ohioans who tested positive for coronavirus.

