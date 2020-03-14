Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for March 14, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Friday shows 13 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, but the agency’s director previously suggested that more than 100,000 residents may already be infected.
That figure, along with the increase in confirmed cases and persons under investigation for coronavirus prompted Gov. Mike DeWine to close all Ohio schools for at least three weeks, as well as order a ban on all mass gatherings of more than 100 people.
Here are today’s links:
- Cleveland APL slashes adoption fees in hopes of finding pets a home before potential shutdown due to coronavirus
- Spain declares lockdown as coronavirus cases increase; Trump supports congressional aid package
- Election officials: Tuesday primaries on despite virus fears
- Apple temporarily closes stores worldwide
- Disney sends ‘Frozen 2’ to streaming for housebound families
- US airport security to allow larger hand gels
Health officials are working to identify other individuals that may have come in contact with the 13 Ohioans who tested positive for coronavirus.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.