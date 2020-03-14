Cuyahoga County court officials discuss efforts to reduce jail population during coronavirus health crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in recent history, the Cuyhoga County Court of Common Pleas held Saturday arraignments due to the threat of COVID-19.
Saturday’s rare hearings coincide with the Cuyahoga County court’s efforts to reduce the jail’s inmate population during the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.
The court’s administrative judge, Brendan Sheehan, along with Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, are set to discuss those efforts on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Sheehan told 19 News on Friday that his hope is to release up to 300 low-level offenders from the Cuyahoga County Jail.
“It’s not a matter of if this virus hits us. It’s a matter of when," said Sheehan. "If it hits us and the jail, it will cripple our criminal justice system.”
The Cuyahoga County Jail population is approximately 1,900 inmates, according to Sheehan.
Ideally, Sheehan hopes some inmates can reach a plea deal with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. Others could be placed on house arrest or turned over to the state’s Department of Corrections to clear space at the county jail.
The Ohio Department of Health announced on Friday that six people from Cuyahoga County tested positive for coronavirus.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.