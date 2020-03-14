Do people still want to experience nightlife and restaurants in Cleveland during the COVID-19 crisis?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a tough decision to make: Do you stay home in order to avoid catching COVID-19, or go out to places like East 4th or Ohio City like normal?
Some people were concerned after cancellations of big events, like March Madness and the Saint Patrick’s Day parade. Some think staying home and away from public places is the best way to protect themselves from catching the coronavirus.
But other Clevelanders say they’re still going to hit the town.
“Yes it makes sense, but at the same time, you’re like: ‘this is pretty excessive,’” said one local.
Alyssa Vaccariello, 23, said her generation needs to listen to the warnings and take the virus seriously.
“I feel it’s social media meme culture like making it more of a not serious of a thing,” Vaccariello said.
Vaccariello said she’s socializing less.
“I haven’t gone out a lot. We just implemented working from home at my job, so I haven’t been out really and I still don’t know if I’m going out this weekend,” she said.
Managers at the Barley House on West 6th say they haven’t seen a decrease in customers, adding that lunchtime has still been busy this week.
As we reported earlier, Nighttown in Cleveland Heights is closing for 8 weeks while the virus plays itself out.
The House of Blues is not doing shows right now as well.
