Dominion Energy Ohio halting all service disconnections for nonpayment during COVID-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominion Energy Ohio announced Friday they will suspend all service disconnections for nonpayment, they announced in a press release.
“Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time," the company said in a press release. "Therefore, Dominion Energy suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this week. We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service. We remain committed to providing reliable energy service 24-7.”
The company said to protect the community they serve, they are asking their employees to take steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus by doing the following:
- limiting travel,
- working from home where possible,
- restricting visitors to company offices, and
- requiring employees to stay home for 14 days if they have recently visited a country subject to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel advisory.
