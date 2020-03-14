Federal agents seize counterfeit COVID-19 testing supplies; CBP warns public of bogus kits

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WOIO) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated a package containing suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits.
The kits arrived in a package at Los Angeles International Airport’s mail facility from the United Kingdom on March 12.
According to U.S. Customs, the package contained sic plastic bags full of various vials labeled “Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)” and “Virus1 Test Kit."
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reminded residents that authorized testing for coronavirus should only be conducted in verified state and local public health laboratories; not through “bogus home testing kits for sale” online or in informal consumer settings.
“This significant interception, at a time when the U.S. is in the midst of a National Emergency, demonstrates our CBP officers’ vigilance and commitment to ensure dangerous goods are intercepted and not a threat to our communities and our people,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.
The package was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for further analysis.
