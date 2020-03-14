Giant Eagle temporarily changes supermarket hours during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle announced the business hours of operation for the supermarkets and Market District stores, pharmacies, and GetGo locations are being temporarily altered to “maximize Team Member and guest health, and to put our best foot forward in making the items in greatest need accessible.”
Giant Eagle said the following interim hours are effective Sunday, March 15:
- Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., seven days a week. All GetGo stores located adjacent to supermarkets will mirror the supermarket hours.
- For the time being, standalone GetGo locations will continue to operate under normal business hours. Many standalone GetGo locations are open 24 hours a day, offering an alternative for guests with essential grocery needs overnight.
- Giant Eagle Curbside Pickup and Delivery will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
- Giant Eagle Pharmacy departments will continue to operate under normal business hours.
While the supermarkets are closed, staff will “be working diligently to conduct all sanitation practices and restock store shelves for the next day’s business,” according to Giant Eagle.
"We continue to be amazed by the relentless dedication of our Team Members, and the calmness of so many guests as they visit our busy stores,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan. “By standardizing opening and closing hours for the time being across our supermarkets, we are putting our store teams in the best position to ensure optimal shopping conditions for our guests each day.”
In a message from Giant Eagle President and CEO Laura Shapira Karet posted on the Giant Eagle website, she said the company is focused on making it as easy as possible for the 32,000 Team Members “to monitor their own health and make the right decisions for themselves and their families" because helping “our Team Members stay healthy is critical to maintaining a clean and safe shopping environment.”
Karet also stated, "Giant Eagle has long been known for stepping up and leading the way in times like this. Throughout our company history, Giant Eagle has held a strong reputation for safety, and has taken pride in doing so. We employ a wide range of processes and procedures in all of our facilities to ensure the food we offer every day to our guests is safe and available. During this time, we are ramping up our efforts to go above and beyond these standards.
This includes:
- More frequently cleaning our restrooms, checkout lanes and payment touch pads.
- Stressing to all Team Members and guests the importance of taking preventative measures outlined by the CDC, particularly the need for anyone not feeling well to avoid visiting our supermarkets and GetGo locations.
- Working very closely with our supply partners to keep our shelves stocked with the items you need most, including fresh foods, cleaning supplies, and medications.
- Ensuring that options are available for those not feeling well or looking for alternatives to coming into a store. Our Giant Eagle Curbside Pickup & Delivery for grocery needs, our drive-thru pharmacies for medication needs, and GetGo mobile ordering for quick in-and-out service are staffed and ready.
- Managing our available inventory at each store by asking our guests to be mindful of how much of each item they purchase so that we can make these essential items accessible to all our friends and neighbors."
