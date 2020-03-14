Gov. DeWine asks dentists, doctors, and veterinarians to delay elective surgeries to accommodate for Ohio coronavirus patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke on Saturday afternoon about the statewide increase in confirmed coronavirus cases and what is being done to help those impacted by the health crisis.
One suggestion DeWine made, after announcing a total of 26 confirmed coronavirus cases, was directed at medical professionals across the state.
The Governor is recommending that dentists, doctors, and veterinarians consider postponing non-essential surgeries in order to free up hospital beds, personal protective equipment, and medical supplies that could be of more value to individuals who test positive for coronavirus.
The Ohio Department of Health said on Saturday that 264 persons are under investigation for a possible coronavirus diagnosis.
