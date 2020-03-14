Gov. DeWine gives update to coronavirus cases in Ohio, details the state’s effort of limiting the spread of the virus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Department of Health are expected to hold a briefing on Saturday afternoon to discuss the ongoing statewide efforts of combating the spread of coronavirus.
A press conference from Columbus is scheduled for 2 p.m.
On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were a total of 13 confirmed cases in the state. Additionally, 159 people were under investigation for a possible infection.
To help limit the spread of the virus, DeWine ordered to close all Ohio schools for at least three weeks and is prohibiting mass gatherings of more than 100 people.
The Governor also ordered a ban on visitations to correctional institutions.
A total of 50 patients tested negative for coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Health said on Friday.
This story will be updated.
