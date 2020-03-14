Infectious diseases impacting Ohioans include more than the coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The influenza virus has not gone away.
Despite the unprecedented precautions being taken nationwide to halt the spread of COVID-19, county health departments in Ohio are still tracking influenza and other pathogens.
The flu season may not have even peaked yet according to the Cuyahoga County weekly flu report.
The death of a 33-year-old North Olmsted man has taken the total number of flu deaths in Cuyahoga County to nine total.
In Summit County, epidemiologist Joan Hall with the communicable disease unit at the Summit County Health Department said 165 cases of the flu were reported for the last two weeks in February.
Hall thinks the flu season in Summit County has peaked and residents will see a steady decline in the numbers.
“A silver lining is we have only seen one death during the flu season in Summit County,” Hall told 19 News.
“I’m very pleased with the precautions they (Ohio) have been taking,” Hall said. Hall said the precautions being taken to prevent the circulating of the coronavirus may also affect the spread of the flu.
Stark County last reported flu statistics during week six of flu season, February 2 through 8.
According to the Stark County Health Department there have been 185 flu-related hospitalizations in the county since the start of the season Sept. 29, 2019.
The Stark County Influenza Weekly Report reported the CDC said the interim vaccine effectiveness was 45% this year.
The Lorain County Influenza Report issued by Lorain County Public Health reported 26 flu-related hospitalizations for the week of March 2 through 8.
That brings the total number of hospitalizations in Lorain County to 272 for the current flu season.
According to the Lorain report it appears the flu season in Lorain County peaked from Jan. 27 through Feb. 2.
Several other diseases are also circulating that are of concern to health officials.
The Ohio Department of Health reported an outbreak of Hepatitis A in 2018, and updated their website on March 9, 2020 to reflect the number of cases statewide.
- Number of Hepatitis A cases in Ohio: 3524
- Number of hospitalizations in Ohio: 2175 (62%)
- Number of deaths from Hepatitis A in Ohio: 16
- Number of Ohio counties with cases: 82 (93%)
Cuyahoga County reported 110 Hepatitis A cases in 2020, Summit County reported 155 cases and, Lorain County reported 13.
Hall said Summit County has seen a rates of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) elevated in children this spring.
