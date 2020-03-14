Lorain County resident tests positive for coronavirus, according to public health department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Public Health Department is reporting a local county resident tested positive for coronavirus.
The case reported by the local public health department would be the first known confirmed coronavirus patient from Lorain County.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 13 individuals tested positive for coronavirus, as of Friday afternoon. That data includes:
- 6 patients from Cuyahoga County
- 2 patients from Belmont County
- 1 patient from Butler County
- 2 patients from Stark County
- 1 patient from Summit County
- 1 patient from Trumbull County
The Lorain County case is not yet included in the Ohio Department of Health’s numbers. Those figures are updated daily at 2 p.m.
This is a developing story.
