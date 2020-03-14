Northeast Ohio weather: party sunny with highs in the 40s

By Jon Loufman | March 14, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT - Updated March 14 at 9:11 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday: Partly sunny early before becoming mainly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s but CNLE.

Saturday night: Scattered light snow showers and flurries leaving little or NO accumulation. Then, decreasing cloudiness with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Becoming mainly sunny but chilly with highs around 40.

Sunday night: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 20s.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness with highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday (St. Pat’s): Risk of a few, light showers or sprinkles with highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

