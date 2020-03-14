Coronavirus ‘panic buying’, experts say, is a quest to stay in control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The line outside some stores required a shopping cart ballet of sorts, just to simply wind its way to the doors at a Costco.
A police presence needed, evidently, at another Costco to keep the peace as people stocked up, buying in extreme bulk, of what they see as essentials in the face of the coronavirus spread.
Fairview Park-based clinical and forensic Psychologist Dr. Deborah Koricke says it’s a not uncommon pattern you’ll see sometimes when people sense a crisis.
“People are just freaking out and taking it too far, losing control to try and gain control over something they don’t understand,” Dr Koricke said.
The long lines outside some stores mean there will be crowded stores and long lines inside, and ultimately empty shelves.
Some items like hand sanitizer are being bought in staggering bulk, and that has led to some stores being forced to put limits on the amount any one person can buy.
“I hate to say this but I think people who are more intelligent, more sophisticated about medicine and these sorts of things are not going to panic quite as much,” Dr Koricke said.
Fear is involved, but it’s the lack of control, Dr. Koricke says that really that can make people afraid.
So they buy, a lot.
“They feel they can bunker down, I’ve got all this stuff. I am ready,” she said.
