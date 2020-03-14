Parnell’s Irish Pub second on Cedar Road to close over coronovirus fears

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Parnell’s Irish Pub will close both its locations, one in the Cedar Fairmount Business District and also on Playhouse Square, right before it’s biggest day, St. Patrick’s Day.
The pubs will be shutting their doors after this weekend.
It’s the second Irish pub to close on Cedar Road after Nighttown will shut down for eight weeks over fears about the spread of coronavirus after Sunday night, particularly in a close space packed with people for the Irish festivities.
Popular music venue the Grog Shop closed until at least April after its show Friday night but the bar downstairs, the B-Side, will remain open.
