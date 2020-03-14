School districts throughout Northeast Ohio will provide free meals for kids during coronavirus break

By Rachel Vadaj and Simon Hannig | March 14, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 6:10 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite the 3-week break from class, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will provide free breakfast and lunch to students.

The distribution of the to-go meals will begin Saturday, March 14.

See below for details on pickup locations:

CMSD will provide free lunch to go, along with breakfast for the next day, at 22 sites while schools are closed for...

Posted by Cleveland Metropolitan School District on Friday, March 13, 2020
  • Parma City Schools and Parma Area Family Collaborative are joining forces help families in need. The distribution will be on Monday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the bus loop of Parma Senior High School.
  • The Lunch Box, Painesville City Local School’s mobile food service program will operate Monday through Friday beginning March 23 until the school reopens.

The Lunch Box, Painesville City Local School's mobile food service program, will be distributing pre-bagged lunches...

Posted by Painesville City Local Schools on Friday, March 13, 2020
  • Sandusky said the city is working with the schools and local service organizations to help ensure children will continue to receive meals during their extended spring break.

Please view for information regarding school breakfast and lunches, where you can get enrichment material, and more. Thanks Sandusky City Schools for the information regarding our students.

Posted by City of Sandusky - Government on Friday, March 13, 2020

