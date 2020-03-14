School districts throughout Northeast Ohio will provide free meals for kids during coronavirus break

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite the 3-week break from class, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will provide free breakfast and lunch to students.
The distribution of the to-go meals will begin Saturday, March 14.
See below for details on pickup locations:
- Parma City Schools and Parma Area Family Collaborative are joining forces help families in need. The distribution will be on Monday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the bus loop of Parma Senior High School.
- The Lunch Box, Painesville City Local School’s mobile food service program will operate Monday through Friday beginning March 23 until the school reopens.
- Sandusky said the city is working with the schools and local service organizations to help ensure children will continue to receive meals during their extended spring break.
