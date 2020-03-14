St. Malachi Parish race fundraiser doesn’t run from coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers gathered in the church parking lot at St. Malachi Parish in Ohio City where they sang the U.S. and Irish National Anthems, and got t-shirts, mugs, and medals ready.
All that was missing: 32 hundred runners.
The 40th Annual St. Malachi Parish Run went virtual.
"There are virtual runs planned all over the City of Cleveland, running groups are getting together, going out on their own, and then they can come down here and get their medals," says St. Malachi Church Run chairman Sharon Chapman. "We'll raise over fifty-thousand dollars and we'll put that money to a good cause."
The money will benefit St. Malachi's ministries, including meals and shelter for the homeless.
"Thousand of people are served and its this event that helps to provide a lot of the resources so we're grateful that so many have come out," says Father Michael Gurnick.
Participants who showed up, many dressed in St. Patrick's Day garb didn't seem to mind.
"We're still out here," says Terry Spisak, adorned in a kilt. "What the heck?!" "It is what it is," says Steve Keating. "I understand with the big groups, but, hey, we can to run, we're going to run. Why not?!" "We'll do our best to make the most of it," says his running mate, Patrick Kelley.
The event celebrated its 40th year and they’re started planning for next year’s event, without the coronavirus concerns.
