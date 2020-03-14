1st presumptive case of coronavirus in Tuscarawas County is in patient with no recent travel history outside of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local health department said one of their residents is presumed to be the first positive case of coronavirus in Tuscarawas County.
The county’s health department confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the positive test result was conducted at Cleveland Clinic’s Union Hospital.
The 38-year-old male patient, according to the Tuscarawas County Health Department has not traveled outside of Ohio recently and has had no known exposure to the virus.
“The news of a COVID-19 case in our county is not a surprise,” said Tuscarawas County Health Commissioner Katie Seward. We have been planning and preparing to respond to cases when they occur."
According to the health department, the patient is “recovering well.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.