UPDATE: JACK Casinos, Thistledown and MGM Northfield Park Casino closed until further notice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - JACK Casinos in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus, JACK Thistledown and MGM Northfield Park Casino will be closed until Governor Mike DeWine’s mass gathering ban is lifted.
JACK Thistledown Racino has released a statement on their Facebook page:
The Commission said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and may take additional actions if needed.
The decision to close the casinos came Friday evening after the Commission ordered that no casino could hold more than 100 people at any given time.
