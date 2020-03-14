UPDATE: JACK Cleveland Casino, Thistledown and MGM Northfield Park Casino closed until further notice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - JACK Cleveland Casino, JACK Thistledown and MGM Northfield Park Casino will be closed until Governor Mike DeWine’s mass gathering ban is lifted.
JACK Thistledown Racino has released a statement on their Facebook page:
JACK Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Chad Barnhill said they will announce a timeframe of when they will reopen as soon as they have more information.
“Based on directives from the State of Ohio, we will be temporarily suspending our operation at JACK Thistle Down Racino and JACK Cleveland Casino," Barnhill said. We will be actively working to limit the impact on our team members, guests and partners and we will announce a reopening timeframe as soon as we have additional information. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to your favorite JACK property as soon as possible.”
The Commission said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and may take additional actions if needed.
The decision to close the casinos came Friday evening after the Commission ordered that no casino could hold more than 100 people at any given time.
