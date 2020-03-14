Water main break shuts down intersection on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16″ water main break has shut down the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and East 179th Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Water Department.
Excess water has been cleared from the roadway, however, the intersection remains closed as crews work to repair the water main.
The cause of the break is unknown at this time.
The Cleveland Water Department has yet to provide an estimate as to when the intersection will reopen.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.