Wrong-way driver dies after highway crash that also killed passenger in car struck, injured multiple others

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The wrong-way driver and a passenger of the car that was struck are dead after the Saturday morning crash, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the wrong-way driver was on SR-176 when they crashed into another car by I-480 East around 4 a.m.
The wrong-way driver and a passenger of the car that was struck died from the crash, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Their identities have not yet been released.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, multiple other people were injured and taken to MetroHealth Hospitals.
Sgt. Ciaccia did not confirm which car those injured were traveling in or the extent of their injures.
Police have not confirmed if investigators determined what lead to the driver going the wrong-way on the highway.
