Akron Municipal Court puts new procedures in place after 2nd confirmed COVID-19 case in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Hours after the Summit County Public Health officials announced a second patient within the county has a confirmed case of COVID-19, the Akron Municipal Court put new procedures in place for March.
Here is the list of plans implemented by Akron Municipal Court Administrative/Presiding Judge Nicole Walker effective March 16-31:
- All civil and criminal jury trials scheduled for the remainder of March are continued. Each Court will contact the parties to reschedule.
- All traffic trails and walk-in hours are continued for the remainder of March. The Court will contact the parties to reschedule. Instructions for paying parking tickets, etc. can be found on the Akron Municipal Court website.
- All criminal proceedings, including bench trials, suppression hearings, restitution hearings, etc., will be continued. Each Court will contact the parties to reschedule.
- Inmates will not be transported from the Summit County Jail to our courthouse for the remainder of March. All matters will be conducted via video in the Arraignment courtroom on the 7th floor of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center.
- Those who received a felony summons should report to Court as usual.
- All civil cases will be conducted by telephone conference or continued. Each Court will contact the parties with instructions.
- All new civil filings should be mailed to the Clerk of Court. Call the Clerk of Court for information at (330) 375-2920.
- All probationers who are scheduled to report during the month of March should contact their Probation Officer before reporting in-person. The Probation Department will implement telephone meetings instead of in-person meetings for the remainder of March with most probationers.
- All specialty court dockets are continued for the rest of March, with the exception of Judge Jon Oldham’s Recovery Court and Judge Ron Cable’s (RISE) program. Contact those courtrooms directly for more information on scheduling plans.
- All eviction hearings are continued for the remainder of March. The Court will contact the parties with new dates.
- All other cases, including garnishments, revivors, small claims are continued for the remainder of March. The Court will contact the parties to reschedule.
- The Court will not schedule any new weddings to take place at the courthouse for the remainder of March.
- The number of people permitted to enter the courthouse will be limited. Children and those in higher risk groups should not enter the building. Please call the court with questions using the following telephone numbers:
- Small Claims/Eviction Cases: (330) 375-2285
- Civil Cases: (330) 375-2592
- Criminal Cases: (330) 375-2592
- Judges’ Courtrooms: (330) 375-2120
