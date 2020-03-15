Cleveland Department of Public Health confirms 2nd case of COVID-19 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public has been notified of a second confirmed positive test for coronavirus in the city.
CPDH said the individual is a male, between the ages of 30 to 40-years-old.
The CPDH said they are working to identify any close contacts of this resident who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of coronavirus.
The Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this new case.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.