Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, indoor facilities closed due to coronavirus concerns until at least March 31

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks announced that the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Cleveland Metroparks indoor public facilities, programs, and events are canceled from March 16 to at least March 31.
The Cleveland Metroparks said the following locations are impacted by the closure:
- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
- All Nature Centers & Nature Shops: Brecksville Nature Center, Canalway Center, North Chagrin Nature Center, Rocky River Nature Center, Watershed Stewardship Center and Hinckley Lake Boathouse & Store.
- Merwin’s Wharf.
The following Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo programs and events canceled include:
- Fish Fry at Big Met and Fish Fry events at Emerald Necklace Marina and Merwin’s Wharf
- History of Maple Sugaring March 14-15.
- Buzzard Day on March 15.
- World Water Day March 21.
- Adventure University & Gear Swap March 21.
- Job Fair March 22.
- Race to the Cake 5K April 3 is postponed to a later date.
Cleveland Metroparks said guests who registered for programs that requireed a fee between March 13-31 will be refunded.
However, not all Cleveland Metroparks locations are shut down.
The Cleveland Metroparks outdoor locations will remain open, including the 18 park reservations and eight golf courses.
Weather permitting, the golf courses will remain open daily on a limited schedule from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cleveland Metroparks encourages all guests to take preventative action when visiting the park system including self-monitoring and practicing social distancing.
