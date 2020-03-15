Cleveland State University women’s basketball head coach tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University women’s basketball head coach Chris Kielsmeier has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Saturday night in a press release.
The school said Kielsmeier the people he came in contact with him are being contacted and given the best in medical advice and support.
“It has been a very challenging couple of days,” said Chris Kielsmeier in a released statement. “I am beginning to feel better and look forward to getting back to 100%.”
CSU President Harlan Sands said Kielsmeier did the right thing by letting them know when he started to feel sick.
“We appreciate Chris doing the right thing by staying home and alerting us as soon as he started feeling ill,” said Sands said in a released statement. “His actions were helpful in limiting exposure to the CSU community.”
The school said they are taking the following actions:
- We are working very closely with state, local, and community health officials to identify and notify those that have been in close contact with Coach Kielsmeier. Per established protocol, these individuals are being asked to self-isolate according to CDC protocols for COVID-19. We have also notified Horizon League officials and others where the potential for close contact may have been possible.
- We are suspending all non-essential on-campus operations, and accelerating our timeline to Tuesday, March 17th to begin delivering university-wide services remotely.
- As per our prior announcement, we will continue our efforts during our extended spring break week that begins this Monday (March 16) on helping faculty and staff transition to remote teaching and learning operations. Our plan remains to begin classes remotely for all students on March 23rd and continue through April 10th.
- We will work to ensure we meet the needs of those students who must remain on campus.
- We will continue to work with state, local, and community officials to determine any additional steps needed to protect our campus community.
