Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for March 15, 2020
By Chris Anderson | March 15, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated March 15 at 11:34 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Friday showed 26 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, but the agency’s director previously suggested that more than 100,000 residents may already be infected.

That figure, along with the increase in confirmed cases and persons under investigation for coronavirus prompted Gov. Mike DeWine to close all Ohio schools for at least three weeks, as well as order a ban on all mass gatherings of more than 100 people.

On Sunday morning, Gov. DeWine said he’s considering closing bars and restaurants in Ohio.

“These are tough decisions. We’re inconveniencing people and making people’s lives change - but we’ve got to save lives. Everything we’re doing is to save lives,” DeWine said.

