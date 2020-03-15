Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer says he is organizing a “sandlot” baseball game. He also is trying to raise $1 million for Major League Baseball game-day staff who could be affected by the league's decision to delay the regular season at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak. Bauer publicized the idea of a pickup game on Friday on social media and several other players said they were interested. A time and place for the game have not been publicly released. Bauer has set up a fundraising account and asked interested people to help donate toward helping MLB game-day staff.