A Kent State University employee is being tested for COVID-19

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kent State University employee is being tested for coronavirus after being in close proximity with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, the University said in a press release. The employee is in isolation for 14 days.
Over the last two days, this employee performed maintenance work in the following buildings: Fletcher, Lake and Olson Hall, the University said. They were also at the following: Center for the Visual Arts, Center for Undergraduate Excellence (CUE), Heer Hall, Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center (MACC), MACC Annex, Schwartz Center, Taylor Hall, Williams Hall.
The University said those who were in contact with this person in these buildings have been contacted and directed to self-isolate for 14 days. Those who were in these buildings and did not come into contact with this employee are at low risk and do not need to take additional precautions.
The areas of the buildings this employee entered are being deep cleaned today in accordance with guidance from the Ohio Department of Health. These areas will be ready for use tomorrow.
The University said due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with the recommendations of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Kent State is closing Kent Campus residence halls. Students must make plans to check out of their rooms by 5 p.m. March 20. Students will no longer be able to access their residence hall after this time.
Students who officially check out of their room are eligible for a refund. Details regarding room and meal plan refunds are forthcoming. Students who need to return to remove their belongings after March 20 can contact the Department of Residence Services at housing@kent.edu to schedule a time for access.
