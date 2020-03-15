Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US
Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread
Millions of Americans braced for the week ahead with no school for their children for weeks to come, no clue how to effectively work without child care, and a growing sense of dread about how to stay safe and sane amid the relentless spread of the coronavirus. The wave of school and business closures across the country has injected huge amounts of chaos into the lives of millions of Americans. There are more questions than answers: Are play dates for kids OK? How do you plan for the future with no idea what it holds? Health officials say one thing is certain: It is going to get worse before it gets better.
COLD CASE MURDER CHARGE
Ohio man arrested, charged in 1991 slaying of woman
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a DNA profile of distant relatives has helped identify a suspect in the 1991 slaying of an Ohio woman. The Akron Beacon Journal reports 57-year-old Daniel Rees, of Akron, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder earlier this week. Online court records don't list an attorney for Rees. Akron police say a DNA profile of a likely suspect developed from 23-year-old Rachael Johnson's autopsy was never matched to any DNA databases. Johnson was beaten, stabbed, sexually assaulted and set on fire. Police say DNA collected from trash at Rees' home provided a match to the previously unidentified profile.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Number of positive tests for coronavirus now at 26 in Ohio
CLEVELAND (AP) — State officials say the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Ohio has doubled in one day from 13 to 26. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said Saturday that 12 women and 14 men ranging in age from 31 to 86 have tested positive. Acton and Gov. Mike DeWine continued to emphasize the need for social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Acton said it's expected that the pandemic will peak in late April or early May. Closing public spaces like libraries and museums are becoming the norm in Ohio.
CHARTER SCHOOLS-OHIO
Proposal would end for-profit Ohio charter school management
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio would stop allowing for-profit operators to manage its public charter schools in 2023 under a new proposal aimed at stronger accountability for that sector. It also would make the operators subject to state audits and more transparency about records on the schools' management and operations. Democratic Rep. Jeffrey Crossman and Republican Rep. Gayle Manning say their proposal would remove profit motivation and help level the playing field for public schools. Crossman says for-profit operators could choose to form a non-profit to run their school, turn it over to an educational service center, or close it. Officials estimated it would affect more than 175 schools.
CITY COUNCIL SEAT
Ohio newspaper publisher to take vacated City Council seat
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio newspaper publisher will assume a City Council seat after a councilwoman facing federal charges resigned. Cincinnati Herald Publisher Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will replace Tamaya Dennard on the Cincinnati City Council. Dennard resigned last week after being arrested on federal charges accusing her of trading a vote on a developmental deal for cash. Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld had said picking Dennard's replacement could take weeks, but Kearney rose to the top of the list of applicants. Sittenfeld says Kearney will thrive in her new role. She will finish out the four-year term up for re-election in 2021.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US-PRIMARIES
Election officials: Tuesday primaries on despite virus fears
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elections officials in the four states holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. They say they are confident voters will be able to safely cast their ballots on Tuesday. They have been scrambling to recruit replacements for poll workers who are dropping out over fears of contracting the virus, providing cotton swabs for voters to use on touchscreen machines and extending absentee voting deadlines. Only one state, Louisiana, announced plans to postpone its primary, which was scheduled for early April.
ELECTION 2020-STATE SENATE
Campaign tactics abound in mid-Ohio state Senate primary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican primary for a state Senate district in north central Ohio has featured a string of dramatic campaign tactics, including lawsuits and secret recordings. State Rep. Bill Reineke, a car dealer from Tiffin, faces off against Marysville businesswoman Melissa Ackison for Ohio's 26th Senate District on Tuesday. This is Ackison's second time trying to parlay a 2017 visit to President Donald Trump's White House for an anti-Obamacare event into her first political office. She ran for U.S. Senate in 2018. It's also the second consecutive challenge for Reineke that's been spirited. He faced a female Trump accuser in 2018.
FATAL AKRON FIRE
Man testifies about escaping fatal Ohio fire that killed 2
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man who escaped from an Ohio home where two people died in an arson fire testified the man charged with setting the blaze had been arguing with one of the victims. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Thomas Hugley testified Thursday in Akron that he didn't see 60-year-old Stanley Ford set the fire. Ford faces capital murder charges for the couple's deaths in April 2016 and a 2017 arson fire that killed seven people, including five children. Prosecutors say Ford targeted neighbors because he was angry with them. Ford has maintained his innocence.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SCHOOL-MEALS
Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures
ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Millions of students across the U.S. may go without free lunches and breakfasts they receive at schools, as more districts decide to close due to the coronavirus. Many schools are rushing to arrange grab-and-go lunch bags or set up delivery routes so America's poorest children don't go hungry while classes are out of session. The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in a growing list of states, including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and South Dakota. Cities from Los Angeles to Seattle to Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down. Meanwhile, Congress may take action to waive regulations nationwide to make it easier for school meals to be distributed at more sites.
DAYTON-DREAM DENIED
Dream denied: Virus dashes Dayton's magical hoops season
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has abruptly roused the University of Dayton from its dream of a basketball season. The 29-2 Flyers were rolling into tournament play on a 20-game winning streak that had lifted spirits in an Ohio city battered in the past year by violent deaths and devastation. The NCAA decision to cancel March Madness ended hopes for the small Roman Catholic school’s first Final Four appearance in 53 years. Dayton athletic officials offered thoughts and prayers for victims of the virus, and hopes that the cancellations will help slow its spread. Coach Anthony Grant put it this way: “This is bigger than basketball.”