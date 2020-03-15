Live: President Trump addresses nation Sunday as COVID-19 measures intensify

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump is addressing the nation as COVID-19 measures intensify across the country.
Meanwhile in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said eating and drinking at all restaurants and bars will cease by 9 p.m. tonight. However, businesses that serve food will be able to provide carry out and delivery orders for customers.
“People will die if we do not make these hard decisions,” the governor said Sunday.
Additionally, Ohio will extend unemployment access to those who are in quarantine, and those who are unable to work due to the state’s evolving COVID-19 measures.
DeWine may also extend the three-week break among all Ohio schools.
